Sunday Caps Clips: Elvis Lives

- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, TvR, Hathaway), WaPo, NBCSW, Columbus Dispatch, WHN, NoVa Caps, and the Cannon.
- Not great news on one of the Caps’ goalie prospects:
Goaltender Clay Stevenson underwent a successful surgical procedure to address an injury to his right hand. Stevenson is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 1, 2022
- Looking ahead to what the 2022-23 season may hold for new blueliner Erik Gustafsson.
- After being bought out by the Blackhawks this summer, Henrik Borgstrom is looking to move forward with the Caps. [WHN]
