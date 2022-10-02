 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Caps Clips: Elvis Lives

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps fall in regulation for the first time in preseason, Protas shines and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Looking ahead to what the 2022-23 season may hold for new blueliner Erik Gustafsson.
  • After being bought out by the Blackhawks this summer, Henrik Borgstrom is looking to move forward with the Caps. [WHN]

Loading comments...