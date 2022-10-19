 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Noon Number: New Kid on the Block

A look at how Strome’s got the right stuff...

By Becca H
/ new
NHL: OCT 17 Canucks at Capitals Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

4 - Number of points for newcomer Dylan Strome so far this season. Strome has at least a point in three of his first four games as a Capital, including his first Caps goal in the win over Vancouver Monday night (which was also his first multi-point game as a Cap).

One of his assists even cemented him into a pretty elite - although ever-growing - group of Washington Capitals:

Strome isn’t the only newbie making an offensive impact; fellow former Blackhawk Erik Gustafsson has also chipped in, with two points through four games (both assists).

Loading comments...