The Noon Number: New Kid on the Block

4 - Number of points for newcomer Dylan Strome so far this season. Strome has at least a point in three of his first four games as a Capital, including his first Caps goal in the win over Vancouver Monday night (which was also his first multi-point game as a Cap).

One of his assists even cemented him into a pretty elite - although ever-growing - group of Washington Capitals:

From the NHL: Dylan Strome is the 105th different skater to record an assist on an Alex Ovechkin goal. One hundred and five. Different. Skaters. — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) October 18, 2022

Strome isn’t the only newbie making an offensive impact; fellow former Blackhawk Erik Gustafsson has also chipped in, with two points through four games (both assists).