 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips: Short Kings and Short Suspensions

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Kuznetsov gets suspended for his high-sticking incident Monday night, celebrating the magic of Conor Sheary, the Caps warm up their new Reverse Retro gear and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Conor Sheary’s versatility is already paying dividends, as the winger is off to a red-hot start to the season. [Rink]
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov was handed a one-game suspension by the DoPS for his high-sticking incident Monday night. [Rink, NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, Sporting News]
  • Has the power play been reinvigorated? [NoVa Caps]
  • A few leftovers from Monday night’s comeback win over Vancouver. [S&S, RMNB]
  • The Caps have started breaking in the gear that will accompany their new Reverse Retro threads, giving us a sneak peek into the planned color scheme. [WHN, NBCSW]
  • Get out the tissues - Dylan Strome talks about the recent loss of his pupper, and why the “W” jersey has special meaning now. [WHN]
  • Finally, happy 39th birthday to Boyd Gordon!

Loading comments...