Wednesday Caps Clips: Short Kings and Short Suspensions

- Conor Sheary’s versatility is already paying dividends, as the winger is off to a red-hot start to the season. [Rink]
- Evgeny Kuznetsov was handed a one-game suspension by the DoPS for his high-sticking incident Monday night. [Rink, NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, Sporting News]
- Has the power play been reinvigorated? [NoVa Caps]
- A few leftovers from Monday night’s comeback win over Vancouver. [S&S, RMNB]
- The Caps have started breaking in the gear that will accompany their new Reverse Retro threads, giving us a sneak peek into the planned color scheme. [WHN, NBCSW]
- Get out the tissues - Dylan Strome talks about the recent loss of his pupper, and why the “W” jersey has special meaning now. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 39th birthday to Boyd Gordon!
