Evgeny Kuznetsov Suspended One Game

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs, per the league’s Department of Player Safety:

Kuznetsov was originally assessed a two-minute minor for the play, but it was clear on the replay that this was probably going to get a look from the league (as it should). Kuznetsov attended a hearing with DoPS earlier today, and was handed a one-game punishment.

This is the second time Kuznetsov has been suspended by the NHL - and first for on-ice actions. He was previously fined twice for on-ice infractions (diving and high-sticking).