Evgeny Kuznetsov Suspended One Game

The Caps’ forward will sit out for his actions in the Vancouver game

By Becca H
Vancouver Canucks v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs, per the league’s Department of Player Safety:

Kuznetsov was originally assessed a two-minute minor for the play, but it was clear on the replay that this was probably going to get a look from the league (as it should). Kuznetsov attended a hearing with DoPS earlier today, and was handed a one-game punishment.

This is the second time Kuznetsov has been suspended by the NHL - and first for on-ice actions. He was previously fined twice for on-ice infractions (diving and high-sticking).

Poll

What do you think of Kuznetsov’s suspension?

view results
  • 11%
    Too harsh
    (10 votes)
  • 56%
    Punishment fits the crime
    (51 votes)
  • 32%
    Not long enough
    (29 votes)
90 votes total Vote Now

