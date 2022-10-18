The Noon Number: Offensive Outburst

5 - Number of players with two or more points in last night’s win over Vancouver, with Alex Ovechkin (2-2-4), Evgeny Kuznetsov (0-3-3), Marcus Johansson (0-2-2), Dylan Strome (1-1-2), and John Carlson (1-1-2) all putting together multi-point performances.

That marks the first time this season that the Caps have had more than one player pick up at least two points, and just the second time they’ve had any multi-point players, with T.J. Oshie’s two-point night on Saturday the only other representative on that list.

The most multi-point players a team has had in a single game so far this season is seven; last night’s win by the Caps is one of just 10 so far (out of 94 played) that featured at least five players with multiple points.