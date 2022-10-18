 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Caps Clips: Caps’ Comeback Capped Off by Captain

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: A four-goal third fuels the Caps over the visiting Canucks, the captain snaps his drought and more.

By Becca H
Vancouver Canucks v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

  • Get a peek ahead at what this week has in store for the Caps in our latest Snapshots. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Strome, Carlson, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Province, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB,
  • I think we all knew that Alex Ovechkin was snapping his drought soon... although perhaps not with a four-point night. [NBCSW]
  • That four-point explosion was part of the Caps’ third period comeback, one of the best, if not THE best, periods they’ve played so far this young season. [NBCSW]
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov’s availability was up in the air prior to last night’s game; it may be up in the air for the Caps’ next game(s?) for a different reason, as the DoPS could (and should) take a look at this garbage:
  • Also unknown? The status of Connor Brown, who appeared to be injured on this awkward hit and didn’t finish the game:
  • It’s a bit early in the season for a players-only meeting, but Bruce Boudreau’s Canucks did just that after letting the Caps roll over them in the third last night. [The Score]
  • A look back at some highs and lows from the first week of the Caps’ season. [THW]
  • Laviolette and Hathaway check in after yesterday’s pregame skate. [Caps video (Laviolette, Rinkside Update/Hathaway)]
  • Former Ducks winger Sonny Milano is now officially a part of the Capitals’ organization as he cleared waivers and takes his one-year, $750K deal to Hershey. [NBCSW]
  • Milano will join a group of prospects from the AHL on down who are off to a hot start to the season. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 43rd birthday to Alex Henry, and happy 35th to Casey Wellman!

