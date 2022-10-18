Tuesday Caps Clips: Caps’ Comeback Capped Off by Captain

Your savory breakfast links:
- Get a peek ahead at what this week has in store for the Caps in our latest Snapshots. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Strome, Carlson, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Province, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB,
- I think we all knew that Alex Ovechkin was snapping his drought soon... although perhaps not with a four-point night. [NBCSW]
- That four-point explosion was part of the Caps’ third period comeback, one of the best, if not THE best, periods they’ve played so far this young season. [NBCSW]
- Evgeny Kuznetsov’s availability was up in the air prior to last night’s game; it may be up in the air for the Caps’ next game(s?) for a different reason, as the DoPS could (and should) take a look at this garbage:
Another view. That's a blatant attempt to injure a guy, should be a suspension for sure. pic.twitter.com/9LuBIIa00O— Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) October 18, 2022
- Also unknown? The status of Connor Brown, who appeared to be injured on this awkward hit and didn’t finish the game:
Connor Brown goes into the boards awkwardly after a hit from Noah Juulsen and comes up limping. Elias Pettersson tries to help Brown to the bench but the ref intervenes. Brown immediately heads down the #Caps tunnel. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/XIITGo7vAy— Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) October 18, 2022
- It’s a bit early in the season for a players-only meeting, but Bruce Boudreau’s Canucks did just that after letting the Caps roll over them in the third last night. [The Score]
- A look back at some highs and lows from the first week of the Caps’ season. [THW]
- Laviolette and Hathaway check in after yesterday’s pregame skate. [Caps video (Laviolette, Rinkside Update/Hathaway)]
- Former Ducks winger Sonny Milano is now officially a part of the Capitals’ organization as he cleared waivers and takes his one-year, $750K deal to Hershey. [NBCSW]
- Milano will join a group of prospects from the AHL on down who are off to a hot start to the season. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 43rd birthday to Alex Henry, and happy 35th to Casey Wellman!
