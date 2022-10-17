The Noon Number: 0-for-Ovi

3 - Number of games without a goal for Alex Ovechkin so far this season, which is just the second time in his career that he’s started a season without a goal through the first three games. The only other time it’s happened was back in 2013 (a streak that actually stretched to four games).

The good news is that Ovechkin has had some success against tonight’s opponent, the Canucks, in his career, with 10 goals and 19 points in 22 games vs. Vancouver. The better news is that he seems to be close to breaking out, with a disallowed goal and a very loud post hit on Saturday against Montreal.

The best news? It’s Alex Ovechkin, and he’s going to score goals.