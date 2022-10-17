Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Canucks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other information for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Vancouver Canucks from Peerless, Vogs, NHL, and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation Pals Nucks Misconduct for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftover’s from Saturday night’s win over the Montreal Canadiens from WHN, RMNB, and S+S.
- A look at the week that was for the Capitals. [Peerless]
- The Capitals announced yesterday that they have officially signed forward Sonny Milano to a one-year, $750k deal. [Caps, WaPo ($), NHL, WHN, NoVa Caps, TSN, PHR]
- Updates from yesterday’s option practice from Coach Laviolette.
- Hendrix Lapierre scored his first AHL goal and Vincent Iorio recorded his first AHL point in the Hershey Bears’ win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms yesterday. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Speaking of prospects, Ryan Hofer is continuing his goal-scoring rampage with the Everett Silvertips. [NoVa Caps]
- According to Anthony Mantha, the key to his strong start this season is his new dad strength. [RMNB]
- If you had some questions after watching the Caps’ new post-win ritual, here are some answers. [Athletic ($), WHN]
- Despite scoring on Saturday night, Washington’s power play is still struggling at the start of this season. [Washington Times]
- Finally, happy 38th birthday to Sami Lepisto!
