Sunday Caps Clips: Victory!

Your savory breakfast links:
- Talking all things Caps, from the goalie overhaul to a certain #8 and all that goes with him, in a sit-down chat with Brian MacLellan. [Athletic ($)]
- After a sluggish 0-2 start to the season, Peter Laviolette did some line shuffling on his top-nine forwards. [NBCSW, WHN]
- So much of the Caps’ success - or failure - could rest on the shoulders of Evgeny Kuznetsov. [S&S]
- Kuznetsov and a number of the team’s other high-flying talent have been somewhat subdued to start the season, so they need others to pitch in. [NBCSW]
- After having his 2021-22 season shortened by injury, Anthony Mantha is hoping he can stay healthy this year - and get to 30 goals. Yes, please. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Caps have reportedly added to their forward depth, inking former Ducks forward Sonny Milano to a one-year deal. [The Score, WHN]
- Happy 55th birthday to Joe Murphy, happy 37th to Jay Beagle, and raise a glass to the memory of Steve Atkinson, who would have been 74 today.
- Finally, please bask in the glory of the Caps’ new postgame ritual (with an assist from the Arlington County Fire Department):
NEW LOCKER ROOM RITUAL JUST DROPPED#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/e3IKfSBPzS— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 16, 2022
