Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s battle with the Habs from Vogs, Peerless, and NoVa Caps, and as always be sure to check in with our SB Nation pals over at Eyes on the Prize for the view from behind enemy’s lines.
- Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: the Caps’ power play is already proving to be something of an issue. [WHN, S&S, RMNB]
- Despite the powerless power play and the two consecutive losses, there has been one bright spot to start the season: the performance of the two goalies. [WaPo]
- A few leftovers from Thursday’s loss in TO. [Caps, RMNB, THW]
- Highly rated prospects Vincent Iorio and Hendrix Lapierre are officially on the Hershey Bears opening night roster. [WHN]
Loading comments...