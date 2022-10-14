 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Caps Clips: Better Effort, Same Result

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps drop their second despite a better effort in Toronto, the power play remains unplugged and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin, Lindgren, Johansson, recap), NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, Sun, Star, Globe & Mail, AP, CP, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB and PPP.
  • For the Caps - or at least for their captain - going 0-2 to start the season is a wake-up call. [NBCSW]
  • A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s home opener loss to Boston. [Caps, NBCSBoston, NESN, Caps Outsider, RMNB, S&S]
  • Dylan Strome’s teammates are already liking what they’re seeing from the newest Cap. [WHN]
  • A little bit of optimism shining through in this set of power rankings. [Sportsnet]
  • Earlier this month, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Caps hosted a reception to celebrate and talk about ways to grow the game. [Caps]
  • From Call of Duty to Mariokart, many of the Caps’ players have taken to video games for between-game relaxation. [WHN]

