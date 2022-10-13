The Noon Number: Rough Start

8 - Number of consecutive season openers for the Caps in which they earned at least one standings point, a streak that was snapped with last night’s loss to the visiting Bruins. Last night’s game was the first regulation loss for the Caps in a season opener since 2013, when they dropped a 6-4 decision in Chicago (the night the ‘Hawks raised their Cup banner). Since that game, the Caps were 6-0-2 to kick off the season, including wins in each of their last five.

The last time they lost a home opener in regulation was also back in 2013, a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg that kicked off the lockout-shortened season (they had opened the season with another loss to Tampa on the road three nights earlier).