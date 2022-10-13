Thursday Caps Clips: Bruins Best Caps, Capitals @ Leafs Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Get ready for this Washington Capitals season with the latest Rink Roundtable. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s loss to the Boston Bruins from us, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Sheary, Mantha, van Riemsdyk), WHN (and again), NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB (and again), and SB Nation pals Stanley Cup of Chowder.
- Previews and more for tonight’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs from RMNB and Edmonton Journal, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Pension Plan Puppets for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- Darcy Kuemper is ready to chase another Stanley Cup, this time with the Caps. [WaPo ($)]
- Alex Ovechkin knows how important it is for the team to start the season well. [NoVa Caps]
- Got questions about recent roster moves and potential issues at the start of the season? Tarik El-Bashir has answers. [Athletic ($)]
- For those of you keeping track at home, here are all the milestones Caps players could hit this season. [RMNB]
- Aliaksei Protas was fortunate enough to have plenty of opportunities to play hockey during the 2020-2021 season, and he has capitalized on that. [NoVa Caps]
- What predictions are the local Caps beat reporters making for the team this season? [WHN]
- If those hot takes don’t do it for you, try these! [RMNB]
- In case you missed it, catch up on coverage from the Caps’ annual Rock the Red Carpet home opener event. [NoVa Caps, Fox5]
- If you need a quick refresher on all the new faces in the lineup this season, look no further. [Washingtonian]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to Paul Cavallini!
