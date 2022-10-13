Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Recap: Last Laugh is Samsonov’s in Loss to Leafs

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In the second of back to back games for both Toronto and Washington the Capitals downed the Maple Leafs 3 to 2.
Here’s Thursday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Charlie Lindgren’s performance - especially in the first period (21 saves)
Minus: Washington’s power play has been completely ineffective to start the season (8.33 opportunities).
More notes on the game:
- Less than seven minutes into the contest John Tavares put the Maple Leafs on the scoreboard. Taking advantage of a long possession Tavares eventually tucked a Morgan Reilly pass into the net from the far side post.
- Midway through the first frame Washington would respond. Erik Gustafsson found Nic Dowd in the slot with a cross crease pass that Dowd deposited into the cage behind Ilya Samsonov.
- Marcus Johansson then put the Capitals ahead with his first of the year. Streaking down the wing Johansson put the puck at Samsonov’s big body and the biscuit somehow found the basket (we know).
- Toronto struck first in the second period, drawing themselves even at 23:53. Calle Jarnkrok crashed the crease and finished off a sweet feed from Alex Kerfoot to knot the score at two.
- Michael Bunting had the best scoring chance of the second period but with an empty net in his face the puck bounced over his blade and wide of the left post.
- With just 13 minutes left in regulation Auston Matthews tipped home a long Mark Giordano shot to put Toronto ahead once again. It would be the game winner.
