The Noon Number: Something Bruin

A look at the Caps’ opening nights against the B’s

By Becca H
Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images

4 - Number of times in franchise history that the Capitals have opened their season against the Boston Bruins, including tonight’s game to kick off the 2022-23 season. The last time they did so was memorable for reasons well beyond the final score (a healthy 7-0 shellacking by the Caps), as it was also the night that the Caps saw their first Stanley Cup banner ascend to the rafters.

Prior to that magical night back in 2018, the Caps previously faced the Bruins in Boston back in 2009, a 4-1 win for the good guys - and their first opening-night meeting since way back in 1987, a less auspicious visit to Boston that resulted in a 4-3 Caps’ loss.

Overall the Caps have a record of 24-19-2-2 on opening night, including five straight and six of their last seven. They’ve scored at least five goals in three of their last four opening night outings.

