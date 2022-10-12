Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Bruins Game Day

Your savory season opening links:
- Join the JRR crew for a preview of the season ahead. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s season opener against the Bruins from Vogs, NBCSW, FLM, AP, Peerless, NoVa Caps, and be sure to check in with our SB Nation pals over at Stanley Cup of Chowder for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- The Caps may be starting the season with some key pieces missing, but they’ve also got a ton of flexibility and plenty of options for how to fill the void. [Caps]
- The rest of DC’s sports teams have had some rough roads over the years, but the Caps being competitive has been a constant in the District for years. [WaPo]
- The Caps had a very good training camp and preseason - now they’ll look to carry that over to when the games count. [NBCSW]
- Checking in with the squad on the eve of their season opener. [Caps video (Laviolette, Kuemper, Caps365)]
- Tough times for Carl Hagelin get tougher, as the forward underwent hip surgery yesterday and is out indefinitely. [WaPo, NHL, AP]
- The Caps are once again one of the NHL’s oldest teams, and a lot of people are counting them out - is this finally the year Father Time comes for them? [WashTimes, RMNB]
- Father Time hasn’t gotten Alex Ovechkin just yet, and his ongoing goal quest is always a reason to keep an eye on him. [RMNB]
- It’s time for Anthony Mantha to have a breakout season for the Caps. [S&S]
- Rankings of power that make some good sense. [NBCSW]
- Previewing the season ahead for the Caps’ AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. [Field Pass Hockey]
- Prospect Alex Suzdalev, who had a strong showing at rookie and training camp this fall, has gotten off to a red-hot start with the WHL’s Regina Pats. [LeaderPost]
- Capital One Arena will be sporting new food, beverage and service options as the concession provider, Aramark, overhauls their offerings. [Yahoo Finance]
- Ever wondered what Alex Ovechkin’s morning looks like? Wonder no more! [Axios]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to Todd Krygier, and happy 37th to Mike Green!
