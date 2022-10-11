Tuesday Caps Clips: One More Sleep...

Your savory breakfast links:
- The season is returning, and that means so are the Weekly Snapshots! Get a look at what Week 1 holds for the 2022-23 Caps. [Rink]
- The red carpet is also back after a three-year hiatus, along with a number of other opening night initiatives the Caps will roll out tomorrow. [NHL]
- Yesterday it was only sort of official... but today it’s OFFICIAL official, and the 23-man roster is set for tomorrow night’s season opener. [Caps, WaPo, WHN, S&S]
- Two names who won’t be on the roster? Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Brett Leason, who got picked up off of waivers yesterday. Best of luck, fellas. [Rink, WHN]
- There will be a familiar face between the pipes Thursday night when the Caps head up north to take on the Maple Leafs. [NBCSW]
- Speaking of netminders, the Caps acquired Darcy Kuemper this summer and in doing so, finally have a real #1 goalie for the first time in a few years. [RMNB]
- Looking at a couple of players who need to step up this season, and one new Cap who may have something to prove. [The Score, RMNB (and again)]
- One of the main storylines to follow in the NHL this season will again be Alex Ovechkin and his continued chase for Gretzky’s record. [NHL, ESPN, WashTimes, CBS Sports]
- Previewing the season ahead for the Metro Division. [NoVa Caps, Pensburgh]
- One bold prediction for every team (and there are some really bad-, er, bold ones in there). [Sportsnet]
- And more prophecies of doom for the Caps this season. [ESPN]
- Nic Dowd talks about playing for the Caps, living in Arlington, and playing fetch illegally. Tsk tsk. [Northern Virginia Magazine]
- Finally, happy 56th birthday to Shawn Chambers, and happy 48th to Jason Arnott!
