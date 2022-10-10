Capitals Lose Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Brett Leason on Waivers

The Capitals rolled the dice on the waiver wire and lost two of the four players they waived on Sunday. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Lucas Johansen, Henrik Borgstrom and Brett Leason were placed on the waiver wire, and two of them were claimed.

The #Caps lost two players on waivers: Brett Leason was claimed by Anaheim and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was claimed by Winnipeg. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 10, 2022

Jonsson-Fjallby was claimed by the Winnipeg Jets, and Brett Leason was claimed by the Anaheim Ducks. Jonsson-Fjallby was a fifth-round (147th) overall draft pick by the Caps in 2016 and leaves the Caps having appeared in 23 games with a scoring line of 2-2-4, even (all of it last season), while Leason was a second-round pick (56th overall) in the 2019 Entry Draft and heads to Anaheim having posted a scoring line with the Caps of 3-3-6, plus-1, in 36 games, all of them last season.

Jonsson-Fjallby has one year remaining on his current contract at $750,000 after which he will be an arbirtration-eligible restricted free agent. Leason’s current contract runs through 2023-2024 at $775,000 per year after which he will be a restricted free agent without arbitration rights.