Monday Caps Clips: Ladies and Gentlemen, Your 2022-23 Washington Capitals

- The Caps have finalized their 23-man roster to kick off the 2022-23 season. [Caps, NBCSW]
- Peter Laviolette talks about his squad, and about breaking the news to the handful of players headed to Hershey. [Caps video]
- After the Blackhawks let Dylan Strome walk, all he wants is to feel wanted. He’ll get that chance with the Caps. [WaPo]
- One of the players who will be Hershey-bound is Lucas Johansen, who there just wasn’t room for despite a strong preseason showing. [WHN]
- Now that the roster is locked and loaded, it’s time to address one of the most glaring issues from last season: the power play. [RMNB]
- Good news on the injury front - both T.J Oshie and Dmitry Orlov look to be good to go for opening night. [NHL]
- Previewing the 2022-23 Caps. [LWoS]
- Alex Ovechkin remains one of the best players in the NHL. Not breaking news, of course, but good to know others still grudgingly see the truth (ish, because some of those other rankings...) [NHL]
