The Noon Countdown: Nifty Fifty

2 - Number of days remaining until the start of the Capitals’ 2022-23 season. But it’s also...

...the number of players to have more than one 50-goal season under their belt between 2012-13 and last season, with Alex Ovechkin and Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl the only elite repeaters. Draisaitl was one of four players to crack 50 goals last year (along with Ovechkin, Auston Matthews, and Chris Kreider) - the second time he’s hit that mark, and the first since 2018-19.

Ovechkin, of course, has gotten to 50 goals five times in the last 10 seasons... and nine times in his career overall.

But who’s counting?