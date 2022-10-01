Saturday Caps Clips: Veteran Presence Fuels Win; Caps @ Jackets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win in Detroit from Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Kuemper, Johansen), NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, Freep, WHN, and NoVa Caps.
- Joe Snively’s “local kid done good” angle was fun last season - but he’s ready to move past that story and establish himself on the team. [NBCSW]
- The ten biggest milestones that lie ahead in the 2022-23 season. [THW]
- Everyone’s burying the Caps before the season even gets started. It’ll be fun to see the Caps prove ‘em all wrong. [ESPN]
- The Caps will wear a whopping five - FIVE - different jerseys this season, the most in franchise history. Here’s why. [The Athletic ($)]
- Play for a Purpose, a charity game in support of Players Against Hate four years in the making, finally hit the ice on Thursday. [Caps Outsider]
- Finally, happy 53rd birthday to Igor Ulanov, happy 46th to Jaroslav Svejkovsky, and happy 32nd to Alex Chiasson!
