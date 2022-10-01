 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Caps Clips: Veteran Presence Fuels Win; Caps @ Jackets Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps ride a veteran-filled lineup to a win in Detroit, the preseason schedule marches on to Columbus and more.

By Becca H
Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win in Detroit from Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Kuemper, Johansen), NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, Freep, WHN, and NoVa Caps.
  • Joe Snively’s “local kid done good” angle was fun last season - but he’s ready to move past that story and establish himself on the team. [NBCSW]
  • The ten biggest milestones that lie ahead in the 2022-23 season. [THW]
  • Everyone’s burying the Caps before the season even gets started. It’ll be fun to see the Caps prove ‘em all wrong. [ESPN]
  • The Caps will wear a whopping five - FIVE - different jerseys this season, the most in franchise history. Here’s why. [The Athletic ($)]
  • Play for a Purpose, a charity game in support of Players Against Hate four years in the making, finally hit the ice on Thursday. [Caps Outsider]
  • Finally, happy 53rd birthday to Igor Ulanov, happy 46th to Jaroslav Svejkovsky, and happy 32nd to Alex Chiasson!

