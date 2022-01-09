 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Caps Clips: No Goalies, Mo’ Problems

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Oof.

By Becca H
NHL: JAN 08 Capitals at Wild

Your savory breakfast links:

  • As is this - OMFG indeed!
  • Insert the same letters here... but with a different sentiment. Oy.
  • ...and now we all move on. It’s in the past, it happened, it stinks, it wasn’t on purpose (nor was it a measure of Hagelin’s worth/skill) - next topic.
  • After a long journey to the NHL, Garnet Hathaway has found a place as a provider of energy for the Caps. [WHN]
  • Looking at the five teams who could be Stanley Cup contenders as we head toward the halfway point of the season. [THW]
  • Ilya Samsonov has a “gives up at least three goals a game” problem. [S&S]
  • With a few tough losses of late, has Father Time finally caught up with the Capitals? [THW]
  • Finally, happy 64th birthday to Dwayne Lowdermilk, happy 55th to Jamie Huscroft, and happy 26th to Vitek Vanecek!

