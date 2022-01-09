Sunday Caps Clips: No Goalies, Mo’ Problems

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s SO loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Fucale, McMichael, recap), Wild, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Pioneer Press, Star-Tribune, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Hockey Wilderness.
- This is damn impressive, kid:
Zach Fucale has set the NHL record for the longest streak without allowing a goal to start their career, beating Matt Hackett’s (MIN) mark of 102:48 set in 2011.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 9, 2022
- As is this - OMFG indeed!
OMFG pic.twitter.com/wc6HYZlObs— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 9, 2022
- Insert the same letters here... but with a different sentiment. Oy.
The rare own-goal on a delayed penalty call pic.twitter.com/HD57n4h2M3— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 9, 2022
- ...and now we all move on. It’s in the past, it happened, it stinks, it wasn’t on purpose (nor was it a measure of Hagelin’s worth/skill) - next topic.
- After a long journey to the NHL, Garnet Hathaway has found a place as a provider of energy for the Caps. [WHN]
- Looking at the five teams who could be Stanley Cup contenders as we head toward the halfway point of the season. [THW]
- Ilya Samsonov has a “gives up at least three goals a game” problem. [S&S]
- With a few tough losses of late, has Father Time finally caught up with the Capitals? [THW]
- Finally, happy 64th birthday to Dwayne Lowdermilk, happy 55th to Jamie Huscroft, and happy 26th to Vitek Vanecek!
