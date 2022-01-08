Capitals @ Wild Recap: Caps Own Goal Dooms Them In Shootout

After a disappointing loss to the St. Louis Blues last night, the Capitals got their chance to get back in the win column versus a fully rested but very banged up Wild team.

It was a good bout for both teams but Minnesota got the final bounce they needed to take the win.

Plus: Zachary Fucale looked good in goal allowed only one and it was with the extra attacker. Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek have been good for the Caps but inconsistent. Will be interesting to see if Fucale gets a few more starts. At the very least it will get the goalie competition going.

Minus: That own goal. Doesn’t get much more of a minus than that.

A few more notes on tonight’s game:

The Capitals got the first power play of the game and as usual did nothing with it, although they did create a couple of high danger chances right after the power play ended but no dice.

The Wild got a power play with a minute left in the game and it made every Caps fan jealous. They moved the puck really well and created a couple good chances but Fucale came up big.

Speaking of Fucale he had a strong first period with some big saves, helping him create Caps history. He set the franchise record for longest streak without a goal allowed to start their NHL career.

With a little less than three minutes into the second Connor McMichael had a nice deflection to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead. He was healthy scratched last game so it was probably a monkey off his back to score tonight.

That goal really turned the Caps on putting on all the pressure. They drew a power play and they finally scored on just three seconds in on an Evgeny Kuznetsov one timer to make it 2-1 good guys.

The shift after the Capitals had an amazing shift that drew another power play. On the man advantage Lars Eller had an open net one timer but the Wild goalie made an unbelievable toe save. It was so close that it had to be reviewed.

Again, the Caps put on the pressure and drew ANOTHER penalty, sadly this time, Carl Hagelin threw the puck back to the blue line, and with the goalie pulled, the Capitals scored on themselves... yes, the Capitals scored on themselves.

You’d think after the Caps were playing so well and shot themselves in the foot like that that Wild would come storming back, but the Capitals held up well.

Unfortunately the Wild scored with the empty net to tie the game with 37 seconds left sending the game to overtime. Both goalies made amazing saves in the over time to send this to a shootout.

Next up the Capitals take on the Boston Bruins at home Monday at 7PM.