Saturday Caps Clips: Singing the Blues; Caps @ Wild Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Post beat writer Samantha Pell dropped in to talk all things Caps with the gang on the latest JRR episode. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Jensen, Sprong, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, STL Today, NoVa Caps, WHN, RMNB, and St. Louis Game Time.
- That power play, y’all. Again. Woof. [NBCSW]
- No rest for the pathetic, as the Caps are right back at it tonight in Minnesota. Previews of that Wild battle from Peerless, Star Tribune, Twin Cities, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Hockey Wilderness for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Bad news for the Wild (and for hockey) as Kirill Kaprizov is out indefinitely after taking a brutal hit from Boston’s Trent Frederic Wednesday night. [CBS Minnesota]
- AGM Ross Mahoney answers questions about the Caps’ suddenly deep pool of prospects, the World Juniors being canceled and more. [The Athletic ($)]
- Speaking of prospects, Aliaksei Protas has stepped into the Caps’ lineup and earned the chance to stay there for a while. [THW]
- We’ve gotten to see a lot of the team’s prospects this season, but here are five more who we should keep an eye on in 2022. [S&S]
- Do the Caps have an overtime problem? Or does overtime have a Caps problem? [S&S]
