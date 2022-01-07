The Noon Number: Middle Men

-6 - The Capitals’ goal differential in the second period since December 1, an 11-game stretch in which they scored just 11 goals in that middle frame while ceding 17. That’s a -16 dropoff from where they were the first two months of the season, when they were one of the League’s best in the second, scoring 29 goals in their first 22 games while giving up just 19.

The Caps have struggled overall with offense earlier in games since the start of December, From the start of the season through 11/30, they averaged 2.45 goals/game in the first 40 minutes (and gave up just 1.5/game); since December 1, they’ve scored just 1.73 goals/game in the first two periods and allowed 2/game.