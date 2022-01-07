Friday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Blues Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Hockey is a breeding ground for The Big Narrative, but one prevailing myth about the Caps’ captain and a longtime Wings captain may need some busting. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s visit to St. Louis from Vogs, Blues, AP, NBCSW, STLToday, WGN, Peerless, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at St. Louis Game Time for the view from behind enemy lines.
- His time in DC didn’t get off to the smoothest start, but Nick Jensen has become a super-reliable piece of the Caps’ blueline. [WaPo]
- After a year away and some time spent in Hershey, has Michal Kempny played himself back into the lineup? [NBCSW]
- Where do the Caps stand this week on the latest Super 16? [NHL]
- Updates from yesterday’s practice, where a few of the Caps took a maintenance day while others made a return to the ice from injury/illness. [Caps video (Laviolette, Backstrom, Orlov, Caps365), WHN, NoVa Caps]
- The Caps also made some roster moves yesterday, sending Zach Fucale back to the taxi squad and Hunter Shepard back to Hershey. [Caps]
- Injuries and COVID have interrupted Lars Eller’s season so far, but the Caps could really use a breakout January from Tiger. [S&S]
- More “Alex Ovechkin is the MVP” talk, because it neither gets old nor stops being 100% true. [WashTimes]
- Taking a look at the toughest games that lie ahead for the Caps in January. [S&S]
- BREAKING: The Caps and Wizards now have an official potato roll! [The Progress News]
- Finally, happy 66th birthday to Mike Liut, happy 57th to Yves Beaudoin, happy 56th to Randy Burridge, happy 54th to Mike Rosati, and happy 50th to Donald Brashear!
