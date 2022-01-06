The Noon Number: Homegrown Talent

5 - Number of Capitals on the current roster who will have played 600 games or more for the franchise as of tomorrow night, when Tom Wilson hits that milestone. He’ll join Dmitry Orlov (who played Game #600 on New Year’s Eve), John Carlson (843), Nicklas Backstrom (1014), and Alex Ovechkin (1213) in that elite club.

When Wilson hits the milestone, he will be one of 170 active players to have at least 600 games under his belt. The Caps are one of six teams with at least five players to have played at least 600 games, and are the only one of those six teams with as many as five to have played all of those games with the same team.