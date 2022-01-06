Thursday Caps Clips: O Captain, My Captain!

Your savory breakfast links:
- Updates from yesterday’s practice, including injury news and some shuffled lines. [WHN (and again), Caps video (Coach Laviolette, Hathaway, Kempny), NBCSW, NoVa Caps]
- The Capitals recalled forward Michael Sgarbossa from Hershey yesterday and assigned him to the taxi squad. [Caps, NoVa Caps]
- Celebrate 12 years of Alex Ove‘C’hkin and re-live some of the captain’s greatest moments. [WHN, RMNB]
- The Washington Capitals are five goals away from breaking even on the franchise goal differential. [WaPo($)]
- Three former Caps are reportedly on the new shortlist for Team Canada at this year’s olympics. [WHN]
- Joe Snively scored twice in the Hershey Bears’ OT win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last night. [NoVa Caps]
- Hopefully the lengthy break this week will give the Caps a chance to hit reset on their power play. [NBCSW]
- Read up on Jeff Halpern, Capitals alum and Maryland native. [NoVa Caps]
- A few predictions for the month of January. [S+S]
- Check out ESPN’s latest NHL power rankings and see if you can answer the question they pose for the Caps. [ESPN]
- Finally, happy 32nd birthday to Nicolas Dechamps, 67th birthday to Alex Forsyth, 46th birthday to Richard Zednik, and a big happy 21st to Aliaksei Protas!
Loading comments...