 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Caps Clips: O Captain, My Captain!

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the 12-year anniversary of Ovi getting the ‘C’, injury and illness updates from practice and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new
Washington Capitals v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Updates from yesterday’s practice, including injury news and some shuffled lines. [WHN (and again), Caps video (Coach Laviolette, Hathaway, Kempny), NBCSW, NoVa Caps]
  • The Capitals recalled forward Michael Sgarbossa from Hershey yesterday and assigned him to the taxi squad. [Caps, NoVa Caps]
  • Celebrate 12 years of Alex Ove‘C’hkin and re-live some of the captain’s greatest moments. [WHN, RMNB]
  • The Washington Capitals are five goals away from breaking even on the franchise goal differential. [WaPo($)]
  • Three former Caps are reportedly on the new shortlist for Team Canada at this year’s olympics. [WHN]
  • Joe Snively scored twice in the Hershey Bears’ OT win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last night. [NoVa Caps]
  • Hopefully the lengthy break this week will give the Caps a chance to hit reset on their power play. [NBCSW]
  • Read up on Jeff Halpern, Capitals alum and Maryland native. [NoVa Caps]
  • A few predictions for the month of January. [S+S]
  • Check out ESPN’s latest NHL power rankings and see if you can answer the question they pose for the Caps. [ESPN]
  • Finally, happy 32nd birthday to Nicolas Dechamps, 67th birthday to Alex Forsyth, 46th birthday to Richard Zednik, and a big happy 21st to Aliaksei Protas!

Loading comments...