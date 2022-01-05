 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips: Another Two Bite the Dust

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps get a few back from protocol but the hits just keep on coming as two more leave practice with apparent injuries.

By Becca H
NHL: JAN 02 Devils at Capitals Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Caps have thus far defied the odds, as they didn’t miss a beat during the pause and sit in a tie for the league lead despite losing a number of key players to injuries and COVID protocol. [AP, THW]
  • Of course, the day they get Martin Fehervary back from protocol, both Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov left practice early with apparent injuries. Unreal. [Caps, WaPo, NoVa Caps, WHN]
  • Here’s hoping Orlov is okay, because he and Nick Jensen have teamed up to be a pretty dangerous pair at both ends of the ice. [Caps]
  • Hear from the coach and another one of his blueliners after an eventful practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Carlson)]
  • Rankings of power complete with more New Year’s resolutions. [NBCSW]
  • Finally, happy 47th birthday to Mike Grier, happy 54th to Joe Juneau, and happy 34th to Mathieu Perreault!

