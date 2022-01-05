Wednesday Caps Clips: Another Two Bite the Dust

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps have thus far defied the odds, as they didn’t miss a beat during the pause and sit in a tie for the league lead despite losing a number of key players to injuries and COVID protocol. [AP, THW]
- Of course, the day they get Martin Fehervary back from protocol, both Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov left practice early with apparent injuries. Unreal. [Caps, WaPo, NoVa Caps, WHN]
- Here’s hoping Orlov is okay, because he and Nick Jensen have teamed up to be a pretty dangerous pair at both ends of the ice. [Caps]
- Hear from the coach and another one of his blueliners after an eventful practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Carlson)]
- Rankings of power complete with more New Year’s resolutions. [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 47th birthday to Mike Grier, happy 54th to Joe Juneau, and happy 34th to Mathieu Perreault!
