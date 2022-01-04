The Noon Number: Keeping the Boat Afloat

31 - Number of players with at least one point for the Capitals this season, the most in the NHL so far (one ahead of second-place Montreal).

That’s just the 13th time in franchise history that they’ve had at least 31 players register a point or more, and the most they’ve had in a single season since 2013-14. With over half a season left, there’s still time for them to tie the franchise high of 36 (although unlikely, as it was a mark set in the post-fire sale days of the 2003-04 campaign).