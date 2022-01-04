 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Caps Clips: Snow Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: A few leftovers from a(nother) overtime loss, Ovechkin leads the All-Stars and more.

By Becca H
Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Scheduling reminder: Tonight’s game against the Canadiens has been postponed, new date TBD.
  • Looking ahead at a quiet week that gets a bit louder when it comes to an end. [Rink]
  • With a five-day break between games, Peter Laviolette and his staff are hoping to use this time for a mini-camp (and maybe some work on the power play?). [WHN]
  • A few leftovers from Sunday afternoon’s comeback OT loss. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, THW]
  • Alex Ovechkin is leading all of the potential all-star captains in the fan vote... because hockey fans recognize greatness when they see it. [NHL]
  • Checking out some rankings of power. [PHT, The Score]
  • Nic and Paige Dowd have launched a fundraising auction for their Dowd’s Crowd program, with bidding open through next Friday. [Caps]
  Happy Tuesday... stay warm out there!

