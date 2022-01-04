Tuesday Caps Clips: Snow Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Scheduling reminder: Tonight’s game against the Canadiens has been postponed, new date TBD.
- Looking ahead at a quiet week that gets a bit louder when it comes to an end. [Rink]
- With a five-day break between games, Peter Laviolette and his staff are hoping to use this time for a mini-camp (and maybe some work on the power play?). [WHN]
- A few leftovers from Sunday afternoon’s comeback OT loss. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, THW]
- Alex Ovechkin is leading all of the potential all-star captains in the fan vote... because hockey fans recognize greatness when they see it. [NHL]
- Checking out some rankings of power. [PHT, The Score]
- Nic and Paige Dowd have launched a fundraising auction for their Dowd’s Crowd program, with bidding open through next Friday. [Caps]
- Happy Tuesday... stay warm out there!
looooove a snow day !!! pic.twitter.com/AcFJ7gXo1p— Biscuit (@CapsPup) January 3, 2022
