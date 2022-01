2 - Number of regulation wins the Caps had in January, the fewest in a month in which they played at least ten games since November of 2007, when they also had two (en route to a 3-10-2 mark, and Glen Hanlon’s dismissal at 1-8-1 of that).

Overall, the Caps were 4-6-2 in the first month of 2022 (but did end on a high note). Good riddance!