Monday Caps Clips: All-Star Birdman

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps get another representative at the ASG, a Lars Eller Q&A and more.

By Alex Ervin
Nashville Predators v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

  • A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is headed to Las Vegas for the second NHL All-Star Weekend of his career. [Caps, WaPo ($), NHL, ESPN, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • How far do the Capitals fall in January’s NHL power rankings? [NoVa Caps]
  • Lars Eller answered some subscriber-submitted questions in a Q&A with The Athletic, and you don’t want to miss it. [Athletic ($)]
  • The Hershey Bears surrendered a late lead in yesterday’s loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. [NoVa Caps]
  • Take a look at 20 of the incredible Black women making hockey history right now. [THN]
  • Finally, happy 38th birthday to Mikhail Grabovski!

