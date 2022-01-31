Monday Caps Clips: All-Star Birdman

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is headed to Las Vegas for the second NHL All-Star Weekend of his career. [Caps, WaPo ($), NHL, ESPN, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- How far do the Capitals fall in January’s NHL power rankings? [NoVa Caps]
- Lars Eller answered some subscriber-submitted questions in a Q&A with The Athletic, and you don’t want to miss it. [Athletic ($)]
- The Hershey Bears surrendered a late lead in yesterday’s loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. [NoVa Caps]
- Take a look at 20 of the incredible Black women making hockey history right now. [THN]
- Finally, happy 38th birthday to Mikhail Grabovski!
Loading comments...