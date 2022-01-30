 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Caps Clips: Day(s) After Dallas

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Breaking down a solid performance in Dallas, Braden reflects on his time in DC and more.

By Becca H
Your savory breakfast links:

  • A few leftovers from Friday night’s blowout win in Dallas. [Caps, WHN, S&S, RMNB]
  • For Braden Holtby, Dallas may be his place of residence for now, but DC is home. [WaPo]
  • Holtby and his former teammates used what little time they had together to pick right back up where they left off. N’aww. [WHN]
  • Meanwhile one of Holtby’s replacements, Vitek Vanecek, has really stepped up of late and put an exclamation point on that with his shutout against the Stars. [NoVa Caps]
  • Who are the best lines in the NHL right now? [The Athletic ($)]
  • Finally, happy birthday to Chris Simon, who turns the big 5-0 today.

