Sunday Caps Clips: Day(s) After Dallas

Your savory breakfast links:
- A few leftovers from Friday night’s blowout win in Dallas. [Caps, WHN, S&S, RMNB]
- For Braden Holtby, Dallas may be his place of residence for now, but DC is home. [WaPo]
- Holtby and his former teammates used what little time they had together to pick right back up where they left off. N’aww. [WHN]
- Meanwhile one of Holtby’s replacements, Vitek Vanecek, has really stepped up of late and put an exclamation point on that with his shutout against the Stars. [NoVa Caps]
- Who are the best lines in the NHL right now? [The Athletic ($)]
- Finally, happy birthday to Chris Simon, who turns the big 5-0 today.
