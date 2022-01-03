The Noon Number: No-vertime

7 - Number of times the Capitals have lost in overtime this year, tied for the most overtime losses in a single season in franchise history... with more than half a season remaining. The last time they lost as many as seven overtime games was 2018-19 (losses which occurred over a full 82-game season).

Only once since 1974-75 has the team gone a full season without an overtime win, and for that you have to go all the way back to 1994-95 - a lockout-shortened campaign in which they lost one of nine attempts and ended up with ties in the other eight.