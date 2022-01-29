Saturday Caps Clips: (Not) Sorry, Braden

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s steamrolling of the Stars from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Backstrom, McMichael, recap), Stars (and again), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Defending Big D.
- Last night was the first time Braden Holtby had faced his Washington pals since hitting free agency two years ago, and it was the talk of both towns pregame. [Stars video, NBCSW]
- Right in the feels. Oof.
All love between Ovi & Holtby ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/Xd3RxbkKhs— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) January 29, 2022
- In other former Caps goalie news, Henrik Lundqvist’s #30 was raised to the rafters at MSG last night, with a trio of former Caps ‘mates (and some other dudes) sending well wishes:
- Prior to last night’s game, Michal Kempny became the latest to join the COVID list. [@CapitalsPR]
- Happy 41st birthday to Roman Tvrdon, happy 36th to Chris Bourque, happy 45th to Jason Doig, happy 39th to Tim Gleason, happy 58th to Ed Kastelic, and happy 33rd to Kevin Shattenkirk. And raise a glass to the memory of Wayne Stephenson, who would have been 77 today.
- Finally... easy with that axe, Nick.
Ending January on a winning note #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Rq4qIWQIdS— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 29, 2022
