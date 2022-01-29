 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Caps Clips: (Not) Sorry, Braden

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps aren’t so kind to their old pal Braden as they roll over the Stars.

By Becca H
NHL: Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars

Your savory breakfast links:

  • In other former Caps goalie news, Henrik Lundqvist’s #30 was raised to the rafters at MSG last night, with a trio of former Caps ‘mates (and some other dudes) sending well wishes:

