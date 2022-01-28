Friday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Stars Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s dance deep in the heart of Texas from Vogs, the Stars, AP, Peerless, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Defending Big D for the opposing point of view.
- The Caps have brought Joe Snively back to the taxi squad and returned Michael Sgarbossa to Hershey. [Caps]
- Nicklas Backstrom getting back to as close to 100% as possible is key for the Caps going forward - so it’s great to see him start to find his rhythm. [WCP]
- Some updates from yesterday’s optional practice, after which the boys talked about potentially seeing old pal Braden Holtby tonight. [Caps video (Eller, Orlov), WHN, NoVa Caps]
- A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s disappointment against the Sharks. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, FtF, THW]
- The most important part of the All-Star Game (aside from Alex Ovechkin not hurting himself) is, of course, the Mascot Showdown. Go Slapshot. [NHL]
- Happy 56th birthday to the great Michal Pivonka, and raise a glass to the memory of Jack Egers, who recently passed away just a few months shy of his 73rd birthday.
- Finally, please enjoy Nic Dowd mic’d up. Pretty good one, actually.
Nic'd Up #ALLCAPS | @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/MOS2IvbeLz— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 28, 2022
Loading comments...