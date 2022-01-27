Thursday Caps Clips: Alexa, Play the Jaws Theme

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Capitals are having a bad stretch of games, but the situation is not as dire as you think. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Washington Capitals loss to the San Jose Sharks from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Eller/Carlson, Kempny/Sprong) WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and SB Nation pals Fear the Fin.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov reflects on analytics and his affinity for Google Sheets. [WHN]
- Conor Sheary has been an unexpectedly important part of the Capitals’ lineup so far this season. [NBCSW]
- The coaches want more from Daniel Sprong. [WHN]
- What the heck is happening with the Capitals’ power play? [NoVa Caps]
- A few pieces of news from yesterday’s morning skate, including injury updates on Jensen and Oshie. [Vogs, WHN, NoVa Caps]
- They might be in a slump, but the Caps aren’t panicking yet. [NBCSW]
- They might not be panicking, but there are certainly things the Caps need to address in order to right the ship. [Athletic ($)]
- After reporting that the Capitals are interested in Marc-Andre Fleury, Elliotte Friedman said on the Jeff Marek Show yesterday that Fleury might not be interested in the trade. [WHN]
- Hath’s Heroes, a program started by Garnet and Lindsay Hathaway, is collaborating with Mindful Junkies to provide mindfulness training for DC area first responders. [Caps]
- The Capitals need help in net, but is Braden Holtby a viable solution? [S+S]
- Fear not, Caps fans, it looks like the Oilers are the most likely destination for Evander Kane. [RMNB]
- See where the Capitals fall in this week’s NHL power rankings from The Hockey News, and also which NFL team they resemble. [THN]
- If you don’t like those power rankings, check out the latest edition from ESPN. [ESPN]
- Finally, happy 67th birthday to Brian Engblom!
