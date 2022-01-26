The Noon Number: I’m Lavi’n It

.667 - The Caps’ points percentage under Peter Laviolette (via a 59-26-14 record), who will coach his 100th regular season game for the club tonight. That points percentage is ninth-best in the NHL over the past two seasons, and third in franchise history behind Barry Trotz (.677) and Bruce Boudreau (.672). Laviolette is currently tenth all-time in wins, and first among American-born coaches.
