The Noon Number: I’m Lavi’n It

A look at the Caps’ bench boss at the century mark

By J.P.
/ new
NHL: JAN 10 Bruins at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

.667 - The Caps’ points percentage under Peter Laviolette (via a 59-26-14 record), who will coach his 100th regular season game for the club tonight. That points percentage is ninth-best in the NHL over the past two seasons, and third in franchise history behind Barry Trotz (.677) and Bruce Boudreau (.672). Laviolette is currently tenth all-time in wins, and first among American-born coaches.

