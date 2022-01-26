Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Sharks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- The East has turned into a murderer’s row of teams, and the Caps will need to fix some things to keep pace down the stretch and in the postseason. [Rink]
- What is up with the fourth line and their affinity for the penalty box lately? [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s bout with the Sharks from Vogs, Peerless, AP, Reuters, and our SB Nation pals over at Fear the Fin, who are around for the other side of this one.
- The Caps are one of a handful of teams whose goalie situations bear watching... [PHT]
- ...especially if the rumors are true that the Caps are sniffing around Marc-Andre Fleury. #teamchaos [32 Thoughts, The Score, NBCSW]
- Skating coach Wendy Marco has had a huge impact on hockey players in this area - from eight-year-olds being told to skate like a corn dog, to the Washington Capitals. [WaPo]
- If you need a little handsome in your day (or just want an update from one of the players on hockey stuff), here’s Tom Wilson talking after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video]
- The Caps have struggled just a bit - have you noticed? - but the team’s not panicking (yet). They know it’s happening, though, so... that’s great. [WHN]
- Perhaps roster changes may be headed their way to try and right the ship. [THW]
- As we’ve previously stated, the Caps should steer clear of Evander Kane - but if they’re in the market for a top-six forward, here are some better alternatives. [RMNB]
- A few leftovers from Monday night’s loss to Vegas. [Caps, S&S (and again), THW, RMNB]
- And a few leftovers from the stars of the show Monday night, the puppers and Wolftrap Animal Rescue. [Daily Paws]
- Nic and Paige Dowd’s fundraiser for Dowd’s Crowd raised over $11,000 for future programming, which is just awesome. [Caps]
- Finally, happy 64th birthday to Mark Taylor!
