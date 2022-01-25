Tuesday Caps Clips: Knights Out

Your savory breakfast links:
- Looking at what the week ahead holds for the Caps in this week’s Snapshots. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Wilson/Sheary, Vanecek/Schultz, recap), VGK, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NoVa Caps (and again), WHN, RMNB, SinBin, and Knights on Ice.
- Missing: the Caps’ offense. Answers to the name of “please god anyone not named Alex Ovechkin score some goals”. [NBCSW]
- The Caps got some reinforcements back in time for last night’s game, with John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov making their return... [NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps]
- ...and in typical Caps fashion, some players take a step forward and others a step back as Nick Jensen was placed on the IR and is considered week-to-week. Ugh. [@TomGulitti]
- Sending love and condolences to the NBC Sports Washington family on the recent loss of longtime cameraman, Maurice “Moe” Brown.
"He was a big man with a big smile."@JoeBpXp and @Laughlin18 remember Maurice "Moe" Brown. pic.twitter.com/TPWuYTUeGB— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) January 25, 2022
- The Caps are still searching for that complete game, and will need to find it before the schedule gets even tougher. [THW]
- Reviewing the Caps’ second quarter of the season, which, uh... hasn’t been as good as the first one. [NoVa Caps]
- Agree that the Caps don’t need Evander Kane, but miss me with the “MacLellan would be doing fans a disservice if he didn’t check out someone like Kane” nonsense. [S&S]
- What’s the best storyline for the Caps from the first half of the season? [NBCSW]
- Happy 53rd birthday to Steve Maltais, and happy 57th to Esa Tikkanen!
- At least there were puppies.
Join us in giving a big #ALLCAPS thank you to @PedigreeFound!— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 25, 2022
They've donated nearly $10 million to help dogs find homes since 2008. See how you can help at https://t.co/ZrcLQIdqPP#CapsCaninesNight pic.twitter.com/OxV0iV33pO
