Tuesday Caps Clips: Knights Out

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps can’t crack Lehner as they fall to Vegas 1-0, the complete game and the offense have both gone missing and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Vegas Golden Knights v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Looking at what the week ahead holds for the Caps in this week’s Snapshots. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Wilson/Sheary, Vanecek/Schultz, recap), VGK, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NoVa Caps (and again), WHN, RMNB, SinBin, and Knights on Ice.
  • Missing: the Caps’ offense. Answers to the name of “please god anyone not named Alex Ovechkin score some goals”. [NBCSW]
  • The Caps got some reinforcements back in time for last night’s game, with John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov making their return... [NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • ...and in typical Caps fashion, some players take a step forward and others a step back as Nick Jensen was placed on the IR and is considered week-to-week. Ugh. [@TomGulitti]
  • Sending love and condolences to the NBC Sports Washington family on the recent loss of longtime cameraman, Maurice “Moe” Brown.
  • The Caps are still searching for that complete game, and will need to find it before the schedule gets even tougher. [THW]
  • Reviewing the Caps’ second quarter of the season, which, uh... hasn’t been as good as the first one. [NoVa Caps]
  • Agree that the Caps don’t need Evander Kane, but miss me with the “MacLellan would be doing fans a disservice if he didn’t check out someone like Kane” nonsense. [S&S]
  • What’s the best storyline for the Caps from the first half of the season? [NBCSW]
  • Happy 53rd birthday to Steve Maltais, and happy 57th to Esa Tikkanen!
  • At least there were puppies.

