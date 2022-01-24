 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Recap: It’s A Me, Amadio, With Winner in Washington

Michael Amadio’s second period goal powers the Golden Knights to a 1 to 0 win in Washington.

By Geoff Thompson
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In the seventh all time meeting between Vegas and Washington the Golden Knights shutout the Capitals 1 to 0.

Here’s Monday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Dmitry Orlov and John Carlson made their return to the Capitals lineup from suspension and Covid protocol respectively.

Minus: Garnet Hathaway’s propensity to finish checks from behind.

Eight more notes on the game:

  1. Both clubs had a power play opportunity in the first frame but neither team could convert.
  2. At the end of twenty minutes the visitors had outshot the Capitals by two (9 to 7).
  3. A little more than five minutes into the second period the Golden Knights got on the scoreboard first. A loose puck under Vanecek after a shot was found and finished by Michael Amadio from inside the blue paint.
  4. Washington then failed to tally on a two man advantage that lasted nearly two minutes (1:57). Robin Lehner was Vegas’ best penalty killer, turning aside at least three high quality scoring chances.
  5. The Capitals pressed in the third period but their offense was ultimately absent. Washington outshot Vegas 14 to 6 in the final frame.
  6. Michal Kempny took a pair of minor penalties in 15:17 of ice time.
  7. Washington predictably went 0 for 5 with the man advantage.
  8. The shutout loss is Washington’s first of the season. The shutout win is Vegas’ first of the season.

