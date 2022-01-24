Capitals vs. Golden Knights Recap: It’s A Me, Amadio, With Winner in Washington

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In the seventh all time meeting between Vegas and Washington the Golden Knights shutout the Capitals 1 to 0.
Here’s Monday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Dmitry Orlov and John Carlson made their return to the Capitals lineup from suspension and Covid protocol respectively.
Minus: Garnet Hathaway’s propensity to finish checks from behind.
Eight more notes on the game:
- Both clubs had a power play opportunity in the first frame but neither team could convert.
- At the end of twenty minutes the visitors had outshot the Capitals by two (9 to 7).
- A little more than five minutes into the second period the Golden Knights got on the scoreboard first. A loose puck under Vanecek after a shot was found and finished by Michael Amadio from inside the blue paint.
- Washington then failed to tally on a two man advantage that lasted nearly two minutes (1:57). Robin Lehner was Vegas’ best penalty killer, turning aside at least three high quality scoring chances.
- The Capitals pressed in the third period but their offense was ultimately absent. Washington outshot Vegas 14 to 6 in the final frame.
- Michal Kempny took a pair of minor penalties in 15:17 of ice time.
- Washington predictably went 0 for 5 with the man advantage.
- The shutout loss is Washington’s first of the season. The shutout win is Vegas’ first of the season.
Loading comments...