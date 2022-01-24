Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Washington Capitals are reportedly kicking the tires on Evander Kane, but hopefully those rumors stay just that: rumors. [Rink]
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights from Vogs, Peerless, AP, and NoVa Caps, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation Pals Knights on Ice for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A look at the week that was for the Capitals. [Peerless]
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s OT win over the Senators from Vogs and RMNB.
- A snapshot of the Capitals’ recent rough stretch of play. [RMNB]
- Nicklas Backstrom might have missed the beginning of the season, but he seems to be heating up just in time. [NBCSW]
- South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban spoke out yesterday after being the victim of racist taunting during an ECHL game on Saturday. [WHN]
- Jacob Panetta, the player who taunted Subban, was released from his team after the ECHL suspended him indefinitely. [ESPN]
- More thoughts on the Capitals pursuing Evander Kane. [S+S]
- In case you missed it, the Hershey Bears had a blast at their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Speaking of the Bears, they lost in overtime last night to the Hartford Wolf Pack. [NoVa Caps]
- Former Capitals coach Bruce Boudreau coached his 1,000th NHL game last night — congrats, Gabby! [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 73rd birthday to Guy Charron, 49th birthday to Chris and Peter Ferraro, 36th birthday to Jack Hillen, and 52nd birthday to Jim Mathieson!
