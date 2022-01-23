Sunday Caps Clips: Sexy Swede

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps of last night’s overtime winner from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin/Backstrom, Hathaway/TvR, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Ottawa Sun, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Silver Seven Sens.
- I think we can all agree with Alex Ovechkin that this was a sexy goal.
January 23, 2022
- Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman broke the news last night that the Caps are apparently interested in Evander Kane, which is... troubling. (More from us on that shortly.) [The Score]
- The teddy bears - and later the hats - were flying at Giant Center after Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the first of his three to kick off Teddy Bear Toss night in Hershey. [Bears]
- A new, cuddly record. Again. Congrats, Hershey!
Tonight, we BREAK our own record! The 2022 @GiantFoodStores Teddy Bear Toss has produced a grand total of 52,341 stuffed animals! THANK YOU! #TeddyBearTossHershey #HersheyBearsCares pic.twitter.com/0WUEYd6ULy— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 23, 2022
- If the Caps were to make a move at the deadline, could any of these players be on the way out. [S&S]
- Alex Ovechkin scored two more goals against the Senators last night, something he does a lot, more than anyone other than some dude named Jaromir Jagr. [NBCSW]
- Breaking down Ovechkin’s season numbers to see if he is MVP-caliber... y’know, before he basically single-handedly dragged his team back into last night’s game. [The Athletic ($)]
