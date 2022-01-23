 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Caps Clips: Sexy Swede

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Backstrom helps the Caps win their second-consecutive OT game, the Bears have a record-breaking night and more.

By Becca H
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Ottawa Senators v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman broke the news last night that the Caps are apparently interested in Evander Kane, which is... troubling. (More from us on that shortly.) [The Score]
  • The teddy bears - and later the hats - were flying at Giant Center after Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the first of his three to kick off Teddy Bear Toss night in Hershey. [Bears]
  • A new, cuddly record. Again. Congrats, Hershey!
  • If the Caps were to make a move at the deadline, could any of these players be on the way out. [S&S]
  • Alex Ovechkin scored two more goals against the Senators last night, something he does a lot, more than anyone other than some dude named Jaromir Jagr. [NBCSW]
  • Breaking down Ovechkin’s season numbers to see if he is MVP-caliber... y’know, before he basically single-handedly dragged his team back into last night’s game. [The Athletic ($)]

Loading comments...