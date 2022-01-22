Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Senators Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Japers’ Rink crew breaks down the first 41 games and eyes the next 41 and beyond in our latest roundtable. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s capital city showdown with the Sens from Vogs, AP, FLM, NBCSW, Ottawa Sun, and Peerless, and be sure to stop by our SB Nation pals over at Silver Seven Sens for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- Goalie Hunter Shepard talks about his NCAA roots, his journey to the Caps, and what it’s like to spend every day as part of the team’s taxi squad. [WHN]
- News and notes from yesterday’s optional practice out at Medstar. [Caps video (Laviolette, AJF), WHN]
- What should the Caps do with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby? [NBCSW]
- For now, it looks like the answer to that is send him back to Hershey, as the Caps reassigned him after practice yesterday. [Caps]
- Which Capital has elevated his game the most this season? [NBCSW]
- The Caps’ power play has been absolutely putrid this season, especially lately - and it might be time to let the architect of that power play go. [S&S]
- Assessing where the Caps, and the rest of the NHL’s teams, are at the halfway mark. [PHT, THW]
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s disappointing loss. [Caps, Boston.com, RMNB, Causeway Crowd]
