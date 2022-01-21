Friday Caps Clips: Bruised in Boston

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Fehervary, Backstrom, recap), AP, NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and SCoC.
- The Bruins are pissy about the Hathaway hit that injured Marchand. Not necessarily defending the hit, but are the Bruins ever not pissy about something?? [ESPN, The Score]
- Speaking of hits, Tom Wilson had a hit on Anton Blidh that was 100% legal, and that’s really all you need to know about it. [WHN]
- Special teams were a big story last night. Again. And let’s be honest, it’s a story we’ve heard before... and one that is getting pretty old. [NBCSW]
- Siiiiiiiiiiiigh.
INJURY UPDATE: #Caps Nick Jensen will not return to tonight’s game (upper body)— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 21, 2022
- Looking at a couple of very familiar possibilities for the Caps, should they venture into the trade market to upgrade their net. [WHN]
- In the meantime, Vitek Vanecek is being given the same opportunity Ilya Samsonov had (and seemingly squandered): to grab the reins and run with them. Welp. [RMNB]
- Maybe the Oilers would be interested in taking one of the Caps’ young goaltenders. [THW]
- For those of you perhaps hoping that the Caps would be able to outwit the salary cap à la Nikita Kucherov and those sneaky Bolts, well... don’t hold your breath. [S&S]
- Looking at the recently returned Nicklas Backstrom’s current performance compared to that of his career as a whole. [NoVa Caps]
- Rankings of power - or in the Caps’ case, “power”. [Sportsnet]
- How have the Hershey Bears looked through the first half of their season? [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 72nd birthday to Ron Anderson, and happy 55th to Ulf Dahlen.
