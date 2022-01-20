The Afternoon Number: Blueline Staples

874 - Number of consecutive regular-season games played by the Capitals in which either John Carlson or Dmitry Orlov have been in the lineup (a number that jumps to 991 if you include postseason appearances).

That streak appears to be in jeopardy ahead of tonight’s game in Boston, as Carlson remains out on COVID protocol and Orlov will serve the first game of his two-game suspension.

For the last time the Caps played a game without at least one of their steady blueliners present, you have to go all the way back to April 6, 2010 when the Caps beat the Penguins in Pittsburgh. That night, Carlson was likely a healthy scratch as he wrapped up his rookie season and Orlov was still a little over seven months away from making his NHL debut.