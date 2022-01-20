Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Bruins Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Dmitry Orlov was suspended for two games for kneeing Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers on Tuesday night. [Rink, NHL, WaPo ($), AP, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- There’s no dancing around it: Carl Hagelin is having a brutal season. [Rink]
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s game between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins from Vogs and Peerless, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation Pals Stanley Cup of Chowder for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- The NHL released over 100 revisions for the rest of the season yesterday to make up games postponed due to COVID, including six Capitals games. [Rink, Caps, NHL, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s OT win over the Jets from Vogs, RMNB, and S+S.
- The Capitals recalled forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey yesterday and assigned him to the taxi squad. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Despite being a towering 6’6” forward, Aliaksei Protas is still a rookie and just trying to adjust to NHL life. [WHN]
- Speaking of Protas, Coach Laviolette is very excited to have him on the team. [NBCSW]
- The second half of Tarik El-Bashir’s Caps mailbag touches on Backstrom’s effect on the power play, McMichael’s ice time and more. [Athletic ($)]
- A few notes from yesterday’s practice, including news on Oshie. [WHN, RMNB]
- The US House of Representatives passed a bill to award the Congressional Medal of Freedom to Willie O’Ree yesterday, a well-deserved honor! [NHL]
- The latest edition of ESPN’s NHL power rankings has the Capitals dropping a bit but stays optimistic. [ESPN]
- Meet Abby Roque, the first indigenous hockey player for Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics. [ESPN]
- Are the Metro Division’s playoff teams already locked in? [Puck Prose]
- Alex Ovechkin’s Hart Trophy chances might be increasing due to the collapse happening in Edmonton right now. [Washington Times]
- If the ESPN power rankings were not to your liking, check out the latest list from The Hockey News. [THN]
- Could a move to Washington revitalize a certain Flower? [Bleacher Report]
