Capitals vs. Devils Recap: Devils’ Youth Dupes DC

In Washington’s first game of the New Year the New Jersey Devils upset the Capitals 4 to 3 in overtime.
Here’s Sunday afternoon’sPlus/Minus:
Plus: Garnet Hathaway celebrating Nic Dowd’s third period goal.
Minus: Ilya Samsonov rebounds.
Nine more notes on the game:
- Seven minutes into the contest Yegor Sharangovich put the Devils ahead early. A burst of speed from Jack Hughes down the wing created a rebound chance that Sharangovich stuffed home.
- 74 seconds later New Jersey was ahead by two goals. A long cross ice pass through the crease was one touched into the net by Damon Severson from an impressive angle.
- With 47 seconds to play in the first period John Carlson got Washington on the scoreboard. A nifty drop pass from Michael Sgarbossa was scooped and shot up and over Mackenzie Blackwood’s near side shoulder for the tally.
- The Carlson strike was Washington’s first four on four goal of the season.
- Any intermission momentum gained was quickly lost when the teams returned to the ice. On the first shift of the second stanza Nico Hischier restored New Jersey’s two goal lead with an impressive deflection.
- The Devils outshot Washington 12 to 5 throughout the game’s middle twenty minutes.
- Dowd drew Washington within one of the Devils with a little more than six minutes to play. He juggled the puck from backhand to forehand before bringing Capital One Arena to life with his fifth goal of the season.
- Less than three minutes later Conor Sheary and the Capitals tied the game. A Blackwood error with the puck gave it to Lars Eller in the slot and he passed it to Sheary for an easy goal.
- In overtime Hischier delivered the Devils’ win with his second of the afternoon.
