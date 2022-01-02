 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Devils Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps return to DC for their first home game of the new year as they host the Devils in a matinee, more players return from protocol and more.

By Becca H
/ new
New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals Photo by Geoff Burke/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Previews of today’s Jersey matinee from Vogs, the Devils, NBCSW, Peerless, S&S, Reuters, and AP, and as always feel free to mosey over to All About the Jersey for the Turnpike take.
  • Updates from yesterday’s practice, where the Caps got some bodies back from COVID protocol. [Caps video (Laviolette, Backstrom), WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • Michal Kempny’s return to the Caps has given the team a little boost. [THW]
  • A few leftovers from Friday night’s win. [Vogs, MLive, S&S, RMNB]
  • Lucas Johansen became the latest of a long line of Caps’ rookies to make his NHL debut on Friday, the culmination of a long journey with many obstacles. [WHN]
  • Where do the Caps’ Winter Classics rank on a list of the 10 best New Year’s Day outings? [NBCSW]
  • Looking back at the three best moments of 2021... [S&S]
  • ...and some resolutions the Caps could make for 2022. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 53rd birthday to Rick Tabaracci!

Loading comments...